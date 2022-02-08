 

Coaching opportunities emerge for former Fiji sevens stars

Loop Pacific
10:40, February 8, 2022
Two of Fiji's most revered rugby players from two different generations have been given the nod as assistant coaches for the national sevens team.

The Fiji Rugby Union announced on Monday that 2005 Sevens World Cup winner Viliame Satala and two-time Olympian and gold medal winner Jerry Tuwai will be part of a new coaching set-up, with Englishman Ben Gollings.

Satala, known as 'The Stretcher' during his playing days because of his bone-crunching tackles will focus on the forwards, skills and support with talent identification and mentoring of players.

While Tuwai will take on the role of player/coach to develop his coaching.

Head coach Gollings said Satala brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that he can share with the new generation of players.

Gollings said Tuwai is interested in pursuing a coaching career and "this is a good time to support his development and transition."

According to the FRU, this will be the first time that a foreign head coach of the national sevens team has engaged local coaches as part of his coaching team.

     

RNZ Sports 
RNZ Sports
Tags: 
Fiji Rugby Union
Fiji 7s
