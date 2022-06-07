Coach set to leave Warriors

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Brown told Warriors higher-ups he is not willing to move to New Zealand permanently due to personal reasons.

News Corp has since revealed Brown will join club owner Mark Robinson and CEO Cameron George in an "emergency meeting" this morning - where the team is currently based.

Brown, who is contracted until the end of 2023, reportedly told the club he will coach out the rest of this season.

However, according to News Corp, the Warriors are "reluctant" to continue with Brown.

News Corp reports assistant coach and club great Stacey Jones will take over in the interim and will be given the rest of the season to prove he deserves a deal as head coach.

The Warriors will play their first game at home in two years in a fortnight, after being forced to play in Australia due to Covid restrictions.

Brown has been under pressure in recent weeks after five consecutive losses, most recently a thumping at the hands of Manly.

