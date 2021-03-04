Chiefs to get several hundred spectators

The Hamilton franchise will split the stadium into separate viewing zones each with their own dedicated entry and exit points.

700 tickets were released to season ticket holders and stakeholders last night on a first-in first-served basis and the allocation sold out in under three minutes.

Contact tracing will be conducted through the Chiefs' ticketing system while the scanning of COVID-19 QR codes along with physical distancing will be mandatory for all attendees.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders must wait for the Government's alert level announcement to find out if they can welcome fans to Sunday's match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch.