Chiefs finish strong to put away Waratahs

Four tries to Jonah Lowe helped the Chiefs to a 51-27 victory in Melbourne on Friday night.
The final margin, though, belied how hard the New Zealand side were made to work for their bonus-point win.
An early red card to prop Angus Bell for a tip tackle on Chiefs captain Sam Cane and a yellow card soon after for centre Jamie Roberts allowed the Chiefs to open up a 22-3 lead.
But when the New South Wales outfit were restored to 15 men, they hit back with two tries of their own.
A third early in the second half left them trailing by just three points with half-an-hour to play.
However, the Chiefs were able to finish strong, Lowe going in for three tries in the closing stages to wrap up their sixth win of the season.
Source:
RNZ Pacific