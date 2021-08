Naholo has been named on the Canterbury bench, having returned to New Zealand earlier this year after an injury-plagued stint in London.

All Blacks squad member Braydon Ennor will start at centre as he endeavours to work his way back to full fitness.

Forwards Daniel Johnson and Dominic Gardiner are also in line to make their NPC debuts off the Canterbury bench.

Gardiner's the son of Canterbury legend Angus Gardiner.