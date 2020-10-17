Bristol's Steven Luatua OUT of Friday night's Challenge Cup final in France

The New Zealander is awaiting the birth of his child back in Bristol and although there was a contingency plan organised to fly the All Black out on Friday morning, it was decided with his partner Olivia still in labour that Luatua would remain at home with the full support of the club.

Director of rugby Pat Lam said on the club website: “Steven was desperate to play and be with his teammates so we made sure we gave him every opportunity to get here because he is such an important leader for our team.

“But family always comes first and Steven and Olivia have everybody’s full support at the Bears. When we spoke this morning (Friday), I told him to focus on the arrival of his trophy and we will try and bring back a trophy for Bristol this evening.”

Joe Joyce will now start in the second row, while Chris Vui switches to blindside flanker. Ed Holmes comes onto the bench and Siale Piutau takes on the captaincy.

Bristol, who are looking to win their first major silverware since 1983, are hoping to bounce back from last Saturday’s Premiership semi-final loss to Wasps in Coventry.

BRISTOL (vs Toulon, 8pm): 15. Max Malins; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Siale Piutau (c), 11. Alapati Leiua; 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Yann Thomas, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Dave Attwood, 5. Joe Joyce, 6. Chris Vui, 7. Dan Thomas, 8. Ben Earl. Reps: 16. George Kloska, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. John Afoa, 19. Joe Joyce, 20. Jake Heenan, 21. Tom Kessell, 22. Piers O’Conor, 23. Niyi Adeolokun.