Bristol include Radradra to face Bordeaux, the club he helped reach the Challenge Cup knockout stages

Radradra was on fire in last weekend’s quarter-finals, scoring once and providing the assist for a number of other tries as Bristol tore Dragons apart at Ashton Gate. He will now look to do likewise to Bordeaux, the club he helped last winter to progress from the group stages.

The Fijian is included in a Bristol XV that shows five changes from the win over Dragons, Siale Piutau returning to action following his three-match suspension for an incident in the Premiership at Worcester.

Ed Holmes also comes into the second row in place of Dave Attwood, Harry Randall starts for Andy Uren, Max Malins is named at full-back in place of Charles Piutau (achilles) and Alapati Leiua comes in for Henry Purdy (hamstring).

Friday night’s match is only the second time that Bristol have appeared in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, the club last featuring in the last-four way back in 1999/2000 when they were beaten 51-27 by Pau.

Bordeaux hand a first start to Ben Tameifuna, the Tongan prop who made his debut off the bench in last weekend’s quarter-final win in France over Edinburgh.

BRISTOL: 15. Max Malins; 14. Luke Morahan, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Siale Piutau, 11. Alapati Leiua; 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Jake Woolmore, 2. Harry Thacker, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Ed Holmes, 5. Chris Vui, 6. Steven Luatua (capt), 7. Ben Earl, 8. Nathan Hughes. Reps: 16. Will Capon, 17. Yann Thomas, 18. John Afoa, 19. Joe Joyce, 20. Daniel Thomas, 21. Andy Uren, 22. Ioan Lloyd, 23. Piers O’Conor.

BORDEAUX: 15. Nans Ducuing; 14. Santiago Cordero, 13. Jean-Baptiste Dubie, 12. Ulupano Seuteni, 11. Ben Lam; 10. Matthieu Jalibert, 9. Maxime Lucu; 1. Jefferson Poirot (capt), 2. Clement Maynadier, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 4. Kane Douglas, 5. Jandre Marais, 6. Cameron Woki, 7. Guido Petti, 8. Marco Tauleigne. Reps: 16. Joseph Dweba, 17. Lekso Kaulashvili, 18. Vadim Cobilas, 19. Cyril Cazeaux, 20. Alexandre Roumat, 21. Yann Lesgourgues, 22. Ben Botica, 23. Pablo Uberti.