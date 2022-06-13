Blues won't retreat into their shells against the Crusaders says Barrett

The Crusaders will be searching for a sixth title in six years after three straight Super Rugby titles followed by two domestic ones in 2020 and 2021, however this will be just the second time under Robertson they contest a final away from home.

Their first championship under Robertson was perhaps their most unlikely, upsetting the Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg 25-17 for a famous away win. They will have to repeat that feat again as they will likely be priced as slight underdogs in a final for the first time since then.

Blues captain Beauden Barrett explained that ‘this is the final everyone wanted and we wanted’ following the semi-final win, where the 30-year-old first five will attempt to claim his second Super Rugby title after a magnificent season with the Blues.

“There’ll be plenty of that [emotion] in the media – especially social media,” Barrett said of the anticipation for the final.

“How well we stay focussed and prepare is so critical this week, and not letting any of that external noise divert our attention. We’ve got to enjoy the week. It’s our last one, it’s guaranteed.

“How tight we stay together and stick to what we’ve been doing and trust that, I think that’s what this week will be all about.”