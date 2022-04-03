Blues too good for Moana Pasifika

Blues Hooker Kurt Ekland helped himself to three tries in front of a home crowd of 15'000, while Corey Evans, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem and AJ Lam also scored for the hosts.

Moana Pasifika scored one try through Tomasi Alosio, while Christian Leali'ifano kicked three penalties.

The first half was a back and forward affair, with Moana Pasifika leading 6-0 early before the Blues sprung into action and scored twice in four minutes, eventually taking a 29-16 lead into the break.

Set piece defence let Moana Pasifika down throughout the match, with the Blues scoring simple tries on multiple occasions.

Blues Winger Caleb Clarke was given a red card for an aerial collision late in the game.