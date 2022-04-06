Beauden Barrett feels fine

Barrett, who only recently returned to action following a concussion suffered against Ireland in November, was forced off in the Blues' 32-25 victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin on March 26.

The 30-year-old was taken off in the 41st minute after a collision with Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea.

"I was very relieved to wake up on the Sunday morning after the game feeling clear in my head. I just had a very sore neck," Barrett told Stuff

"I'm confident in being back playing and psychologically it's great to get back out there. There was a little scare from that Highlanders game, but I've bounced back from it well.

"There is nothing to be concerned about from a head point of view."

Barrett, twice named world player of the year, said last month his recovery period in the aftermath of the injury suffered against Ireland was "extremely challenging".

The Blues take on the Chiefs this weekend.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Beauden Barrett before the Highlanders v Blues Super Rugby Pacific, Dunedin, Sunday 26th March 2022