Another bonus point win for the Mooloos

The Mooloos have followed up their opening 53-28 win over Wellington with a bonus point 41-19 victory over North Harbour, also in Hamilton.
Harbour were never able to recover after falling 26-nil behind inside half an hour.
The visitors did score the last two tries of the first half to cut the deficit to 29-12 at halftime, but Waikato managed to keep North Harbour at bay in the second 40.
Waikato halfback Xavier Roe scored a first-half double, while Quinn Tupaea, Mitch Jacobson, Damian McKenzie and Valynce Te Whare also dotted down for the Mooloos.
Luteru Tolai, Jacob Pierce and Lewis Gjaltema scored North Harbour's tries.
Source:
RNZ Sports