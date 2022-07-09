Andrew Webster confirmed as Warriors next coach

He has signed a three-year contract to return to the Auckland based club.

Warriors boss Cameron George confirmed the news on Friday.

The 40-year-old will join the Warriors from Penrith where he was an integral part of their 2021 NRL premiership success as an assistant coach.

Webster began his coaching career as a 23-year-old and quickly progressed in the next six seasons as as an assistant coach at the Hull Kingston Rovers in the English Super League.

He returned home to Australia in 2012 progressing through the ranks at the Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels and the Warriors en route to his current position with Penrith.

Webster's first link with the Warriors was in the 2015 and 2016 seasons when he worked with head coach Andrew McFadden.

"Andrew Webster has a great understanding of the Warriors from his time here. He truly believes in what our club has, our values, what we stand for and where we can go," said George.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be able to secure a coach of his calibre.

"He has terrific experience at three clubs, not least at the Penrith Panthers where he played such a critical role in helping them to the premiership last season.

"He's extremely well thought of as a coach with a huge future in the NRL and comes highly recommended by Ivan Cleary."

Webster said he's elated about the opportunity to return to Mount Smart Stadium.

"I'm excited and honoured about becoming head coach at the Warriors," he said.

"I loved my time in Auckland when I was last there and I'm really looking forward to making it home again.

"I feel we have a real opportunity to progress the club and I can't wait to hit the ground in November."