Alun Wyn Jones defends right to be 'emotional' after loss

Jones suffered what seemed like a tour-ending shoulder dislocation on 26 June.

The 35-year-old made it back three weeks later and has now played in 12 Lions Tests across four tours.

Jones seemed close to tears when asked about his Lions journey and said he "probably can't put it into words".

The Wales great, who started all three Tests, swore as he defended his display of emotion, saying: "I've already had a bit of stick for being overly emotional and you know, I don't [care] if people think I'm overly emotional, that's what it means to me.

"I apologise for using language but you know sometimes it's easier."

After winning the first Test 22-17, the Lions suffered a heavy 27-9 defeat in the second to take it to a decider in Cape Town.

The tourists led 10-6 at the break but sent several kickable penalties to the corner, seeking a try, and ill discipline in the closing stages allowed veteran fly-half Morne Steyn to kick South Africa to a 19-16 victory.

Jones said coming so close "probably hurts more" than a more substantial loss but added his gratitude that the tour could even be played at all after the coronavirus pandemic threw it into doubt.

"This is a Lions tour. It's very special and particularly after the last 18 months to two years and the jeopardy it's faced with the global situation," he added.

"Even to be out here has meant more to a lot of people because we've had the privilege.

"We fully understand the significance of this tour, particularly because it is 12 years to be back in South Africa and four years until the next one."