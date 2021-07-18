All Blacks march to nine-try win over Fiji

Winger Sevu Reece scored three first half tries and Ardie Savea one in his 50th test for New Zealand to give the All Blacks a 29-6 lead at half-time.

Fiji hit back early in the second spell with a try to prop Peni Ravai, but the All Blacks continued to dominate, running in five second half tries - including a double for hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho on debut.

The New Zealanders took a while to hit their straps, but once Reece scored his first try in the 14th minute, they never looked back.

Two more Reece tries in the space of six minutes opened out the lead - Savea adding another right on the half-time hooter - with Fiji's only points coming from two Ben Volavola penalties.

Will Jordan added a fifth for the All Blacks just a couple of minutes into the second spell, and although Ravai crashed over soon after for Fiji's sole try, the New Zealand win never looked in doubt.

Rieko Ioane and Shannon Frizell added to the tally, with Taukei'aho's double rounding out an improved performance, particularly at scrum time.

"Really impressed with the boys the way they have fronted," said All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock.

"I feel like we've had a lot of growth and development and we're really tight as a team.

"We'll enjoy this, it took us a while to grind away."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was also pleased with his side's composure under pressure in the second Test.

"Playing against a team that had exposed us last week in certain situations I felt we supplied the remedy.

"We probably went up two notches and I think Fiji probably went up one notch, they certainly came out and I thought played really well in that first part and clearly had worked a litle bit on the impact of their bench in that last 15 minutes and they probably got a good result for that."

Foster had praise for Taukei'aho who was a late replacement on the bench for injured hooker Dane Coles.

"He's been outstanding quite frankly, behind the scenes he's done his homework. We had that lineout move that he was probably meant to pass it to Sevu but those of us that watched it [at training] knew he'd never pass it but he just backs himself and shows that he can be an accurate rugby player."

For Taukei'aho getting to debut on his provincial home ground was a special moment and his childhood idol Coles also offered him some support for the big occassion.

"He pretty much took me under his wing when he found out that he got pulled out and I got the call-up and a few words from him he just said go out there a back yourself and believe in yourself," Taukei'aho said.

Coles scored four times against Fiji in the first Test compared to Taukei'aho's two but the newcomer was sure Coles played a bit in his try-scoring feats.

"I think it's a bit of his lucky charm that came my way, so that's good."

Not all of Foster's plans went smoothly with the coach admitting reintegrating the players who had been out the New Zealand set-up overseas or injured had taken time.

"We've seen a little bit of rust in some of those guys every time they've played, probably saw that a little bit in Ardie tonight, a little bit in Anton [Lienert-Brown] the timing was out a little bit, so I think from that perspective it's been a great opportunity to get those guys back playing."

For Fiji coach Vern Cotter a second loss by a significant margin was a disappointment.

"I think just up to the 25th, 30th minute we were still in the game but starting to concede penalties, 35th minute we had five of the last penalties were against us for offsides and ruck offences, so we made it so hard for ourselves and when we did compete I thought we competed well," Cotter said.

"So the analysis from the game is very very simple, just take away that rubbish that we gave the opposition team and just believe in what we can construct, not watch them play but play a bit more ourselves."

The All Blacks now have a three-week gap before the first of three Bledisloe Cup Tests, at Eden Park on August 7.

The All Blacks team for the Bledisloe Cup will be named on Monday.