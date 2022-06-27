All Blacks hit by Covid

The All Blacks head coach Ian Foster, assistant coach John Plumtree and midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue, both from the Crusaders, have also tested positive.

Foster and Plumtree are isolating at their homes while Havili and Goodhue are not with the team in Auckland

Foster said he's confident in the team's ability to carry on preparing for the first test, full steam ahead.

"We've had a plan for this happening, and it's a great opportunity for the wider coaching group and the senior players, who will be highly motivated to step up."

"We have learned how to cope with the unexpected, like everyone has over the past couple of years. I will still be working alongside the coaches and team via Zoom and I have huge faith in the coaching group and the players."

"We have structures in place and everyone is working together."

The Crusaders midfielder Braydon Ennor has joined the squad.

It's far from ideal for the All Blacks, who often start slowly in their first test of the year, and are desperate to beat Ireland at a sold out Eden Park this weekend, after being defeated by the Irish in Dublin on last year's end of year tour.

The 36-man All Blacks spent last week in camp in Northland before relocating to Auckland ahead of the opening test.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Ian Foster and John Plumtree