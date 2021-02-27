All Blacks draw Les Bleus in World Cup opener

The All Blacks will play France, Italy and two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers (Africa 1 and Americas 1) in pool play at the tournament.

The match against France will be played on 8 September 2023 at Stade de France in Paris.

The All Blacks then head to the south of France to the city of Toulouse to play Africa 1 a week later on 15 September at Stadium de Toulouse.

The team's last two Pool games will be played at Parc OL, Lyon: Italy on 29 September and Americas 1 on 5 October.

The All Blacks have played France seven times at RWCs, the most of any country, and Italy five times, with the 2019 match in Japan cancelled (because of Typhoon Hagibis).

"It's going to be a massive occasion playing France in the opening match of the Tournament. Matches between our two sides have been some of the most celebrated games in our history, so it'll be fantastic to meet them once again," All Blacks captain Sam Cane said.

The RWC2023 quarter finals will take place in Stade Velodrome in Marseille and Stade de France on 7 and 8 October; the semi finals will be at Stade de France on 20 and 21 October; with the final at the same venue on 28 October.

As with previous Rugby World Cups, the tournament will feature 20 teams divided into four pools of five teams. Twelve teams have already qualified for Rugby World Cup 2023 with the eight other teams to come from qualifying matches over the next few years.

The Americas 1 position will come from a playoff series between the 2021 Rugby Americas North champion and 2021 Sudamerica Rugby champion. Africa 1 will be the winner of the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup.

The All Blacks have won the Rugby World Cup three times, the inaugural competition in 1987 and back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2015.