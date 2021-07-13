Aaron Mauger backed to succeed as Moana Pasifika coach

The Auckland-based franchise was yesterday granted an unconditional licence to join an expanded competition next year.

RNZ Pacific understands former Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger, who is of Samoan and Cook Islands descent, will lead the team in 2022, with fellow former All Black Filo Tiatia coming on board as an assistant coach.

Mauger was a part of the Moana Pasifika coaching staff against the Māori All Blacks last year and Kefu believed it was a good fit.

"Very good coaches, very capable," he said of the impending appointments.

"They probably need another one or two in there. Aaron's a very capable coach and he can drive that culture really well so I think, in my eyes, he's probably the best man for the job."

The licence confimation means Moana Pasifika can now begin to finalise their coaching, player and management rosters for next year.

With Samoa and the Cook Islands covered off, Kefu agreed it would be good to see a Tongan presence in the final coaching set-up.

Meanwhile, with Moana Pasifika locked in for 2022, Samoa and Tonga are keen to have a greater say in how the franchise is run.

The rugby unions in Apia and Nuku'alofa have had little involvement with the Auckland-based franchise so far, with Acting General Manager, former All Blacks halfback Kevin Senio, among the key decision makers.

Kefu said there was a number of players in his current squad good enough to play Super Rugby if given the opportunity.

He stressed it was important for Moana Pasifika to align itself closely with Samoa and Tonga on matters like recruitment and player development.

"To get the licence and to get the actual concept up and running is a great start," he said.

"There's going to be a fair bit of experimenting I suppose in the first year or so but it's got to serve Samoa and Tonga's interests.

"The Drua are in the competition and they're going to serve Fiji's interests so we definitely need to have a vehicle that will serve our interests."

Further work is required before the Drua's licence becomes unconditional, with the current Covid-19 outbreak in Fiji contributing to the delay.

The Chiefs played Super Rugby games in Suva between 2016 and 2019, and halfback Brad Weber said the reception from the Fijian public was unreal.

"In fact probably one of the greatest Super Rugby games I've been a part of against the Crusaders a couple of years ago was in Fiji so I know how much their people get in behind it and they love their footy," said the All Blacks halfback in the lead-up to the second test against the Flying Fijians in Hamilton on Saturday.

"Geez they were a couple of hours before kick-off singing, it was unreal."

New Zealand and Australian rugby are also still in negotiations over the proposed format and timing of the revamped competition.

Toutai Kefu played nine seasons for the Queensland Reds and still believes Super Rugby is the premier club competition in the world.

He hoped the competition will move away from the conference format and ensure all teams get to play each other.

"I'm old fashioned, so I just like the one pool, top four (format)," he said.

"That's just me. I don't know what's more attractive to the general public now but I'd rather see the old traditional style."

Kefu was also confident Moana Pasifika could lure some of the biggest names in Pacific Island rugby back to the Southern Hemisphere.

"It all depends on the money, right? Malakai Fekitoa I'd love to bring back, Charles Piutau. All those type of players - it all just depends on what Moana can offer.

"If you bring those marquee players back then they attact other players underneath them."