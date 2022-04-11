10-try Naduvalo the star man as Fiji claim Singapore title

Australia beat impressive Ireland 21-19 to clinch a hard fought bronze medal and remain in contention for the 2022 Series title.

Prior to Singapore, South Africa had won all four rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 to date - and six in total in a row - but in Singapore’s National Stadium it was to be Fiji’s moment.

The last time anyone but South Africa had won a men’s tournament on the big stage was in March 2020 in Vancouver when New Zealand took top honours.

The Blitzboks won the two events in Vancouver and Edmonton in the shortened 2021 Series and had won the first four competitions this year in Dubai (2), Malaga and Seville.

However, having seen their 36-match unbeaten run ended on Saturday evening by the USA in the pool stage, they lost again on Sunday to Fiji in the Cup quarter-finals and then to Argentina in the fifth place semi-final.

That meant that day two in Singapore was all about who would join the winners circle for 2022 - and it was to be Fiji.

Over the weekend, Fiji's Vuiviawa Naduvalo, on debut, led the way with 10 tries and in the final they were too strong for New Zealand.

Fiji’s start to 2022 had not been so strong and they had to miss rounds three and four in Spain, but here they showed they are back in business.

Player of the Final Naduvalo said: “I am so happy, it has taken a lot of sacrifice for me to get this far and that is why I was so emotional during our national anthem. This victory is for my family, they are my ‘why’, they drive me on and I want to make them proud.”

Despite being runners-up, it was great to see New Zealand back on the Series for the first time this year - and it will be interesting to see how they build on this going forward.

Cup Final: Fiji first half firepower sees them beat New Zealand

In a repeat of the Olympic final from Tokyo 2020, Fiji and New Zealand met here. Fiji had won the gold medal in Japan last year after a 27-12 victory and matches between these two powerhouses are always classics.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored his ninth try of the weekend after two minutes to give Fiji the lead in this one with Kaminieli Rasaku converting. Waisea Nacuqu then scored - and converted - Fiji’s second try and they had a healthy 14-0 lead. Just before the break, Joseva Talacolo scored Fiji’s third try, converted by Rasaku, and it got worse for New Zealand as Leroy Carter was yellow carded.

New Zealand needed the first try in the second half to give themselves any hope and a score came from Regan Ware, but it was not converted. With Jerry Tuwai pulling the strings, Fiji’s fourth try came through Naduvalo, his 10th of an amazing two days. Rasaku converted.

A Moses Leo try - converted by Akuila Rokolisoa - and then an unconverted effort from Caleb Tangitau for New Zealand made the final score 28-17.

Fiji captain Tevita Daugunu said: “It was a very good final. We knew we had to keep the ball away from New Zealand and for most of this final we did just that.

“The team stuck to the game plan perfectly and with it being Palm Sunday back home we hope this has made our family, friends and supporters happy.”