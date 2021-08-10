World records tumble in online Powerlifting competition

Three male lifters have set new personal bests and new world records in their respective categories in the squad with one female lifter on her way to challenging world records after recently setting a new personal best last Friday.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports veteran power lifter Irvin Harris, who is over 50 years old has set a new personal best of 245kg in the squat category of the Masters Division.

Harris not only set a new personal best but has broken the current world record of 235kg set by a lifter from Ecuador.

Raboe Roland has also set a new personal best and broken the squat world record of 327kg after lifting a new personal best of 340kg in the Masters and Open Division.

Young sensation Jameow Kepae has continued to improve and excel in the 66kg division and set a new personal best squat of 220kg.

His previous personal best was 210kg.

He also shattered the world record squat of 205kg.

Female lifter Litany Eoaeo in the super junior category has also set a new personal best in the squad.

Her current personal best is 220kg.

She is working towards challenging and making history, as the current squat record in her category is 260kg.

Each lifter has shown courage, determination and strength on the podium even though it was a friendly competition between America and Russia through an online competition setup.

Coach Gerard Jones is confident that the men and women will continue to do their best to put their country on the world map and make their families proud through the sport of powerlifting.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV