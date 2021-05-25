Workshop to preserve Nauruan language

In order to develop the material, community members from all the districts were invited to take part in a workshop to assist language officers in putting together Nauruan words that are in existence including words that no longer exist due to lack of use to form the much-needed Nauruan dictionary.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports at present the Nauruan language dialogue is becoming a mixture of old and modern-day conversation.

The mixed dialogue is becoming a concern for the Language Division as they notice it is slowly diminishing our vernacular and something needs to be done

Language division has hosted a Nauruan Language workshop inviting the elderly 50 years and over from across the districts to attend and share their views and thoughts on what needs to be done to revive the mother tongue.

This workshop allows each and every person attending to share Nauruan words that have been passed down to them by their elders in order to help develop the Nauruan Dictionary.

There are currently two Nauruan dictionaries in existence but they are not in use due to some word contents not correct.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV