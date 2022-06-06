WFP helps install new communications system for Nauru National Taskforce

The new system donated by WFP will help the National Emergency Services communicate with other relevant agencies during times of an emergency.

Nauru Media News reports Moaied Omar, a Senior Telecommunication Specialist with (WFP) is currently on the island working on installing infrastructure which includes VHF repeaters and solar panels for backup power purposes.

Omar will also be conducting training for the multiple users on how to safely use the hand held and office-based communication system.

He has also tested the signal of the system and the signal is quite strong with the whole island covered.

Nauru has no communication system in place.

The Emergency Telecommunication Cluster (ETC) is a global network of organizations that work together to provide shared communication services in humanitarian emergencies.

Photo Nauru Media News