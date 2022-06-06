WFP assist National Taskforce with installing new communications system

Moaied Omar, a Senior Telecommunication Specialist with (WFP) is currently on island working on installing infrastructure which includes VHF repeaters and solar panels for backup power purposes.

Omar will also be conducting training for the multiple users on safely using the hand held and office based communication system. He has also tested the signal of the system and the signal is quite strong with the whole island covered.

Nauru has no communication system in place and the new system donated by WFP will assist and benefit the NES with communicating together including with other relevant agencies during times of an emergency.

The Emergency Telecommunication Cluster (ETC) is a global network of organizations that work together to provide shared communication services in humanitarian emergencies.