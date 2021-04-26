WASDA holds consultations ahead of important regional women’s meeting

The 2-day event was organised through the the Department of Women’s And Social Development Affairs (WASDA).

Nauru Media News - NTV reports during the first session three important presentations were delivered individually by WASDA staffs.

Ann Scotty spoke on Women's Economic Empowerment, Mars Marjorie Karl spoke about Gender Based Violence presented and Tara Detogia spoke on Gender Responsive Climate Change.

The workshop held last week invited women from across the various sectors that included; Government, Private, SOE, Community and other stakeholder.

The national consultation was an opportunity for Nauruan women invited to contribute and put forth their ideas to address challenges and barriers facing women in the workplace, at home, in sport including daily life and responsibilities.

These ideas will then be included in the Pacific Women’s Triennial Meeting which begins tomorrow.

In addition, the national consultation is significant as it is also preparing Nauru and WASDA for upcoming events in the 7th Pacific Ministers for Women’s meeting to be held on May 4 and Nauru’s report to be submitted to the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) in November this year.

