 

USP Council meets to decide Thompson's fate

BY: Loop Pacific
15:10, October 14, 2020
The fate of Pro-Chancellor for the University of the South Pacific, Winston Thompson's is expected to be determined today.

A special council meeting has been convened and is chaired by USP Chancellor and Nauru President Lionel Aingimea.

The FBC reported Fiji's Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Education Minister Rosy Akbar attended the online meeting.

President Aingimea called the meeting last month.

A week later, Sayed-Khaiyum announced Fiji was suspending its grants of more than $US10 million to the university.

The Nauru leader accused both Thompson and chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan of a campaign against Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia since the professor's appointment last year.

Thompson held a press conference and said there was a disconnect between the university's governing council and the management team.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
