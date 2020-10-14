USP Council meets to decide Thompson's fate

A special council meeting has been convened and is chaired by USP Chancellor and Nauru President Lionel Aingimea.

The FBC reported Fiji's Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Education Minister Rosy Akbar attended the online meeting.

President Aingimea called the meeting last month.

A week later, Sayed-Khaiyum announced Fiji was suspending its grants of more than $US10 million to the university.

The Nauru leader accused both Thompson and chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Mahmood Khan of a campaign against Vice Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia since the professor's appointment last year.

Thompson held a press conference and said there was a disconnect between the university's governing council and the management team.