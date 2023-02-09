US Ambassador presents credentials to Nauru President

On arrival at the government office yesterday, Ambassador Damour was received by the Police Commissioner Iven Notte for the inspection of the Nauru Police Force Guard of Honour before being escorted to the Office of the President.

President Kun said he looks forward to strengthening relations and mutual cooperation between the two allied nations moving forward.

A statement said Ambassador Damour is an experienced member of the US foreign office and is also Ambassador to Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, and Tuvalu. She succeeds Joseph Cella who served in the role for over two years.

Nauru and the US established diplomatic relations in 1976, eight years after Nauru achieved Independence and have since cooperated together on a variety of issues such as regional security and sustainable economic development.

Nauru has also engaged with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command workshops in the past, focusing on issues related to natural disasters relief, humanitarian assistance and maritime security.

Since the Ambassador’s arrival on 6 February, she has visited the solar farms, mining sites, the Naoero Museum and the Nauru Port.

Photo GIO