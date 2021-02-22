 

Unfavourable weather and crane issues hamper container off-loading in Nauru

BY: Loop Pacific
14:45, February 22, 2021
The off-loading of containers at Nauru Port from the Micronesian Pride have been slow because of unfavourable weather, crane issues and the vessel rolling.

The vessel arrived after completing five days of isolation out in open waters.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports 37 containers were off-loaded last Friday followed by 8 on Saturday and 4 yesterday (Sunday)

About 79 containers are yet to be off-loaded.

The containers were picked up from the ports of Suva and Honiara.

Back loading of empty containers will commence once off-loading is completed during the week.

The vessel is on its second voyage to Nauru since the global Covid-19 pandemic was announced in March last year.

 

