Unfavourable weather and crane issues hamper container off-loading in Nauru

The vessel arrived after completing five days of isolation out in open waters.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports 37 containers were off-loaded last Friday followed by 8 on Saturday and 4 yesterday (Sunday)

About 79 containers are yet to be off-loaded.

The containers were picked up from the ports of Suva and Honiara.

Back loading of empty containers will commence once off-loading is completed during the week.

The vessel is on its second voyage to Nauru since the global Covid-19 pandemic was announced in March last year.

