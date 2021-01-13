Traditional games to kick off 2021 Nauru Independence Day celebrations

Nauru Media News – NTV reports traditional games for the juniors kicked off this afternoon at the Aiue Boulevard.

The department has invited communities to register and participate in the traditional games to celebrate these two historic events.

Junior boys and girls under 16 years will compete in ibibo and kuruduga including the boys’ traditional wrestling competitions.

Preliminary matches will be held today and tomorrow with the finals to be held on Friday.

The Department of Sports is also working with National Federations to organise other sporting events such as; basketball, volleyball and tennis.

The open category for the traditional games will begin on Wednesday, 20 January.

The Department of Sports is calling on the communities to register now to participate.

Fantastic cash prizes are on offer to go therefore register to participate and win cash prizes.

It is a significant event especially with the 75th anniversary of the return from Chuuk and the Department of sport is inviting everyone to participate in the sporting events organized so the communities can all celebrate this auspicious occasion together by remembering and honoring Nauru’s past that shaped and molded Nauruans to be a strong and resilient Christian Nation.

Photo Nauru Media New- NTV