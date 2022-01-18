Tough competition at the Nauru Sunday School Choir Competition

The event began with a performance from the Nauru Congregational Church Women’s Fellowship which received a huge round of applaud.

The Sunday school choirs competing included; Buada, Denig, Nibok, Menen and Orro.

The judges for the night's competition were; Mrs. Stella Duburiya and Mr. Maxwell Gadaraoa.

The second half of the evening's program saw the six choirs entertain the audience with action songs while others sang gospel songs.

After each choir performed their own choosing item, the judges were then asked to present their report on the choir performances.

Representatives of founding members of the women's fellowship movement presented cash awards to the winners and consolation prizes to the other choir for their effort and participation.

More competitions in synchronized marching and male choir are planned for next month.