Teacher Orientation Week important for addressing Nauru children’s future

Nauru Media News – NTV reports Orientation Week is important for all the teachers’ as it is an opportunity for the Education department to brief them about where education is and its plans forward.

It also helps teachers carry out curriculum planning before school starts.

One of the department’s main focus this year is to bring students who scored marks below passing level due to truancy to above the passing mark. This initiative was trialed in the third term of 2020 and involved students dwindling below the passing mark (40-49) and to bring these students up and beyond the passing mark.

Former teachers were engaged for this project; tutoring these students. The project was a success with many of the students achieving the desired outcome while a few did not and will continue with this class in 2021.

The department will also be meeting with former teachers today to seek their assistance in projects the department is planning to implement. The department has plans to commence remediation classes for low achieving students below 25 percent and to bring these students up to the borderline passing mark with the assistance of former teachers.

As in previous years, the education department plans to start a teacher pool made up of former teachers to address shortages. The idea is to engage teacher’s from the pool at any time for a term to address gaps until the department can get new teachers.

Around 145 local and expatriate teachers which include Principals and deputy Principals will be teaching this school year. In addition to their responsibilities, Principals and Deputy Principals will also take classes to fill in gaps until the department can recruit more teachers to address these gaps.

In the upcoming school year, parents should assist the department in bringing their children to school and more importantly be more involved and active in their children’s education and know where their child is at in his/her education. This requires asking them how their school is going, whether they have homework and helping them with their homework. This is one way parents can assist in their children’s education; the department is doing its role and you as parents should be doing yours at home.

The education department also acknowledged the impact of inter-governmental collaboration and assistance from the department of Sport and Nauru Police in our children’s education. The Sport department’s strong stance in students not allowed to participate in or play sports and AFL football if not in school is bringing kids back to school; and the Nauru Police Force cadet program to instill and teach discipline to the students will produce great leaders for Nauru in the years ahead.

Photo courtesy Nauru Media News - NTV