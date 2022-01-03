Taiwan Technical Mission in Nauru organises charity egg sale

Nauru Media News NTV reports the sale commenced at 10am with just a handful of customers queueing up to grab a tray or trays of eggs at a crazy low price of $12 for 30 eggs in a tray.

As the minutes ticked away though more and more people turned up probably having just woken up from celebrating and ushering in the new year.

People who turned up bought multiple trays from 2, 3, 4 and more for their consumption, baking and party.

Roughly 340 trays or 10, 000 eggs were on sale during the charity egg sale with the proceeds to go towards worthy causes in: Education, Environment and Social Welfare.

The Taiwan Technical Mission team will host another charity egg sale during Easter.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV Caption: Charity egg sale organised by Taiwan Technical Mission in Nauru