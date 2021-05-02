Taiwan Technical Mission in Nauru gives out free seedlings

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the TTM gives out free seedlings to people on the first Saturday of each month.

It’s for people who want to start a small kitchen garden for a healthy diet and lifestyle as well as sell their vegetable products to earn a small and sustainable income.

Seedlings comprising cauliflower, hot chili, water crest, cabbage and sweet potato were given out Saturday morning for free along with compost to aid growers produce healthy vegetables.

TTM staff provided helpful tips for growing healthy and big vegetables.

The TTM’s dietitian also provided free fried rice from locally grown vegetables like cauliflower for the people to sample.

It is pleasing to know that vegetables such as cauliflower, spring onion, cherry tomato and lots more can be grown locally for people to grow for their consumption or financial gain.

Photo supplied Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Free seedlings for the public at the Taiwan Technical Mission stall at the market day in Nauru