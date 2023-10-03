Taiwan mobile medical mission provides services in Nauru

A statement said “The medical team comprised specialist doctors and two nurses for psychiatry and cardiology, headed by Dr Daniel Lin.”

“During the period of their stay, the team provided consultations and medical services to out- patients at the RoN hospital, patients at the correctional facility and conducted community and home visits.”

“The concerted efforts of the team working closely with the RoN hospital staff resulted in over 60 patients receiving medical services, including several successful operations.”

This is the third mission since the COVID-19 pandemic. The next visitation is scheduled for November.