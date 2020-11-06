Taiwan Embassy hosts farewell reception for Nauru-Taiwan scholarship students

The students were farewelled at an official ceremony held at the Taiwan Embassy office last week.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports Deputy Minister for Education, Richard Menke thanked the Government of Taiwan for their continued support.

He spoke in the vernacular to the students echoing what the Taiwanese Ambassador Dean Wang said about not giving up.

Deputy Minister Asterio Appi, a Taiwan Alumni spoke at length to the students about his experience and to the parents about supporting their children

The Taiwan scholarship scheme commenced in 2006 with only 2 students.

This year a total of 58 Nauruans have studied in Taiwan through this scheme with the new batch of seven taking the total up to 65.

The students Kalamena Canon, Angel Halstead, Zeth Jose, Slavka Menke, Heleni Buramen, Zilma Daniel and Danton Dabwido departed for Brisbane on Friday, 30 October arriving Taiwan on Sunday, 1 November.

The farewell reception was well attended by, Secretary for Education Darrina Kun, NSS Principal Mona-Lisa Bagadouwe and awardees with parents and friends.

Photo Nauru Media News- NTV