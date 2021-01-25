Taiwan Embassy and Technical Mission holds successful egg sale for Nauru’s public

Nauru Media News – NTV reports customers could only buy 1 tray each however they could line up again to buy another or bring other family members to queue up and buy additional trays.

Around 190 trays were on sale with the proceeds donated to the Safe House of the Women's and Social Development Affairs Department.

Taiwan Ambassador to Nauru His Excellency Dean Wang presented the cheque to Safe House counsellor Marjorie Karl.

With the school Year commencing today, TTM team leader Daniel Lee said that the egg sale will cease temporarily as the team will be providing about 2500 to 3000 eggs to the 11 schools on a weekly basis.

The team anticipates a public egg sale again during the Easter school break 2021.

Photo courtesy Nauru Media News - NTV