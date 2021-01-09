TAIWAN EGG SALE DONATED TO SMART KIDS

With such a long queue, customers could only purchase a tray each and then get in line again to purchase another tray. Other customers brought along extra family members or friends to purchase more than one tray.

The TTM team sold 300 trays of eggs, with the proceeds from the sale donated to Smart Kids.

Taiwan Ambassador his Excellency Dean Wang was at the egg sale and presented the envelope to Smart Kids Corasita Mackay.

The TTM's poultry farm produces 500 eggs a day and the team will be holding another egg sale in two weeks on Saturday 23rd January 2021.