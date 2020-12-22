Taiwan donates egg sale proceeds to Nauru Persons Disability Organisation

Ambassador Dean Wang presented the proceeds from the egg sale to the Secretary for People with Disability Riddell Akua, who thanked the Embassy and the TTM for their generous donation.

According to Mr Akua, the donation will go towards the organisation's independent advocacy.

The Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) sold eggs at its stall at the Civic Centre market day last Saturday.

Nauru Media News NTV reports many people queued up at the stall to buy the eggs which sold for $12 a tray.

People bought more than one tray for their personal consumption while others for their upcoming family event during this festive season.

The next Taiwan egg sale will be held next month.

Photo Nauru Media Media NTV