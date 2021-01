Nauru Media News – NTV reports Ambassador Dean Wang handed over the equipment and cheque to the Minister for Health, Isabella Dageago at RON Hospital.

An MOU signing was also witnessed at ceremony between the two countries to enhance Nauru's medical referral to Taichung Veteran General Hospital Taiwan.

Minister Dageago signed the MoU in the presence of the Ambassador and other officials.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV