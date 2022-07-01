Suspect charged for damaging property at Nauru isolation facility

The suspect will go through the court process according to a Government release.

It was earlier reported that some occupants of isolation facilities vandalised the showers and rooms.

Over 300 people are in isolation facilities as authorities’ battle with community transmission of the coronavirus.

The public is urged to refrain from damaging the quarantine facilities.

“We must take care of the rooms for the next occupants,” the statement said.

Police are continuing with the investigation.

Photo GIO