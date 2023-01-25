 

Students in Nauru encouraged to be vaccinated before returning to school

11:21, January 25, 2023
Parents and guardians have been advised to keep their children who are yet to turn five years old at home to avoid contracting Covid as they have not received their vaccines.

The Department of Education said, “Once they receive their vaccine, they can then re-commence school.”

“Education and the task force advises parents & guardians including school staff to keep in mind COVID measures and continue to practice health measures to avoid getting Covid.”

Throughout the term, Education and taskforce will work closely to manage and contain Covid and to keep everyone safe.

The Department of Education has also welcomed back all staff and students and is urging parents and guardians to ensure their their children attend school every day.

The school term commenced on Monday, 23 January.

     

