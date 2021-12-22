Students join Nauru Police Force Brass Band

The police force confirmed that students will be able to perform as a member of the NPF brass band at official events.

Nauru Police said, “The Force’s Media called in to check on the progress of our 'sons and daughters' from Class 9:1 NSS who opted to join the Nauru Police Force Brass Band.”

“Support them as they demonstrate the qualities we want to see in our youth: dedication, punctuality, persistence, resilience, team work and discipline. These young people are our future leaders.”

The training will be led by Band Master Inspector Sakiusa Tikotani, assisted by NPF Brass Band members A/Senior Constables Esson Temaki and Runior Reweru.

NPF Band Camp is now in its second week, with students practicing 10am-1pm each week day at the Police Training Centre in Aiwo.

The students are expected to perform with the brass band at the National Independence Day celebration on 31 January.