Nauru Media News reports the team will stay in Berlin for 16 days, with the games to commence from 12 June until 27 June.

The team comprises of lifters Sisqo Cain and Zinzael Agir, Coach Bosco Cain, Dr David Bill and Ruswell Engar who is the head of the delegation.

Prior to departure, Engar thanked all the supporters who helped make the trip a reality.

Photo source Nauru Media News