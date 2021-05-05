Spain’s Ambassador Designate to Nauru presents letter of credence

After presenting her letter of credence the two leaders held bilateral talks in a closed meeting attended by Deputy Minister, Asterio Appi M.P, Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade Chitra Jeremiah and government officials.

Nauru Media News- NTV reports Ambassador Moral joined the Spanish diplomatic service in 1991.

In Madrid, she held a range of positions including Advisor for Foreign Policy and Common Security of the European Union (1994-1996), Deputy Director of the Spanish Diplomatic Academy (2003-2005), Deputy Director for Foreign Policy and Security, Council of Europe and OSCE (2012-2014), Ambassador-at-large for Cybersecurity affairs (2014-2015) and Chairperson of the Selection Board for the Spanish diplomatic service (2019-2020).

Ambassador Moral has served abroad as Deputy Head of Mission to Tanzania (1991-1994), to Indonesia (1996-1998), as Counsellor to The Netherlands (1998-2003), as Deputy Head of Mission to Bulgaria (2005-2008), as Counsellor in the Permanent Delegation of Spain to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’ (OECD) being the representative of Spain to the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) (2008-2012) and Ambassador of Spain to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi (2015- 2018).

She holds a Bachelor of Law from the University of Valladolid, the Joint Command and Staff College from the Spanish Armed Forces and a Master of Defense Policy and International Security from the Complutense University of Madrid.

She is married to Fernando Menéndez with whom she has three daughters: Alicia, Teresa and Lucia.

Ambassador Moral was awarded the decorations of the Order of Isabel la Católica and the Order of Civil Merit.

Ambassador Moral succeeds Manuel Cacho Quesada

