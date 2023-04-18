Smart House handed over to owners in Aiwo District

The new home-owners received their new home under the infrastructure’s smart house project.

In a soft home opening ceremony last Friday, proud new home owners Roda and Edina Baguga officially received their home key and invited everyone present to tour their new home reports Nauru Media News.

Edina, a mother of four and grandmother of twin girls was thrilled to have their new home being officially handed over to them, despite the delays.

She added that she was blessed to be one of the selected locals to receive this smart house under the government initiative.

Edina thanked the Government of Nauru and the local companies for completing their home that she and her family will be settling in permanently.

This is the first smart house that has been officially opened and handed over to homeowners with more yet to be handed over in the coming weeks.

Photo credit Nauru Media News