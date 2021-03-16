RON Hospital receives much needed medical supplies from IHMS

Towfiq Akonjee from IHMS handed over the donated items to RON Hospital pediatrician Dr Angelique Makutu and gynaecologist Dr Angela Seginami Tuesday.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the donated supplies comprised of surgical gowns, Pap smear test kits, items for use in pediatrics, antibiotics and scabies treatment.

In handing over the items, Mr. Akonjee said IHMS is pleased to assist and help RON Hospital and the people of Nauru with essential medical supplies.

Dr. Angelique and Dr Angela gratefully and sincerely accepted the kind donations from IHMS and said they will be put to good use.

IHMS continues to assist and provide RON hospital with much needed medical supplies.

Photo source Nauru Media News- NTV