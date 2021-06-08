RON Hospital initiates month-long clean-up

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the clean-up was held from 7am to 1pm with many health staffs and organizations in Canstruct, Nauru plastic, smart kids including church groups and others volunteering their time to assist in the initiative.

The campaign titled “Environment friendly clean-up month” will focus firstly on Ron Hospital first then Nauru Public Health.

The campaign will involve removing plastic and other wastes in the first week then planting in the second. On the third week the clean-up will move to Nauru Public Health where the team will remove plastic and other wastes first before planting in the final week.

The public’s assistance is very much needed in this initiative if you can volunteer your time to help clean-up or to donate plants and pot plants for the planting session.

It is an excellent initiative which not only keeps our hospital clean and healthy but also educates our children on the importance of keeping our environment clean and healthy.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV