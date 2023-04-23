RON Hospital Critical Care Unit relocates patients and staff to Acute Care Unit

Dr. Nakalevu, the Director of Medical Services (DMS) told Nauru Media that due to a shortage of beds and a surge in the number of sick children admitted especially infants who were suffering from a respiratory infection had inconvenienced RON Hospital in catering for new patients admitted in the Critical Care Unit.

A temporary relocation was approved and all staff including patients were moved to the Acute Care Unit.

Over the Easter period, RON Hospital received a lot of patients’ especially young children who were presenting with symptoms of coughing, fever and shortness of breath which doctors identified as a respiratory infection.

An increase in admissions was monitored and RON Hospital authorities found that accommodating the surge was not feasible and a relocation was necessary.

The CCU was identified and has been closed for the time being with all staff and patients occupying the unit moved to the Acute Care Unit also known as the COVID ward.

There were 10 patients under critical care condition admitted in the 18 bed Acute Care Unit which is more than enough to accommodate patients compared to the CCU which can only accommodate 8 patients.

This is a temporary relocation as once the patients surge is minimized all will return to normal.

Dr Nakalevu added that a virus discovered by the hospital’s laboratory might be going around and it is important for people especially parents with sick children to take their child to the hospital if sickness persists for proper care at RON Hospital.

RON Hospital also reminds the general public to respect the hospital rules and limit or minimize their visiting hours and to limit or minimize the number of people visiting to avoid getting infected.

Photo credit Nauru Media