The first phase of the project began Wednesday night from Nimitz Adam’s residence in Boe Pago.

According to a Nauru Media News - NTV report, workers did road markings anti-clockwise around the airstrip concluding at MP Tawaki Kam’s residence in Boe Poe.

Work was carried out between 11pm to 7am and Nauru Police assisted the project by providing traffic officers, lighting and traffic cones.

The remaining five phases will be announced in due course.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV