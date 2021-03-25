Random community testing for Covid-19 to continue in Nauru this week

According to his Covid-19 update this week, tests so far reveal that Nauru remains Covid-free.

Ahead of the vaccination roll-out, the Covid Taskforce is stepping up its community outreach and awareness campaign about the vaccine this week to address any concerns and misconceptions about the vaccine.

President Aingimea says a lot of information circulates on the internet so the Government and Taskforce want to offer Nauruans the best advice and information and any suggestion that the vaccine is not safe “is really rubbish.”

The Taskforce will meet with frontline workers tomorrow (Friday), to make a presentation about the vaccine, while other groups including church leaders will also be scheduled.

Meanwhile, the usual Nauru Airlines passenger and freighter flights continue operations in March while in April the Nauru-Fiji charter will operate on 1 and 2 April; and a charter flight for overseas medical referrals to Taiwan will operate on Monday 29 March.

As at Tuesday 23 March 2021, the World Health Organisation recorded the following:

Confirmed cases: 123,419,065

Deaths: 2,719,163

New cases: 393,531

As of 19 March 2021, a total of 397,950,709 vaccine doses have been administered.

