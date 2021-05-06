Radio Nauru staff training on operating new radio system

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the new system which has been installed in the new Media building next to ICT is the latest technology used in Europe and many other countries for their radio stations.

The system was built by the Axel technology company which is a media giant in providing media equipment and software business in Europe.

Mr. Kai who is the Commissioning technician for the new radio system and also conducted the training said the DJ Pro classic is a more complicated system. It is basically used for files management and on-air management.

The radio team are now into their second week of training and so far, they have learnt how to input files into the system, manage songs, advertisements and news. They have also learned how to use audio files like sound effects, interviews and voice overs.

The current system which Radio Nauru is using is manually operated but with the new DJ Pro classic there is an automation procedure that can automatically run the schedule or playlist which is set up and can also automatically switch over to Radio Australia news.

Radio Nauru manager Seraphina Jeremiah who has been working with Radio Nauru for over 20 years said that they are aiming to offer the best entertainment for their FM105 audience and hopes the trainings and the new radio system will boost up the level of work for her radio team and turn them into professionals.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV