Project to support the achievement of National Energy Road Map targets of Nauru

The main energy supply approximately 99% of Nauru’s energy supply comes from fossil fuel.

To address this, the country has started the Supporting Mainstreamed Achievement of Roadmap Targets on Energy in Nauru (SMARTEN) project.

The project aims to increase the use of feasible renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies to support socio-economic development in Nauru in accord with the country’s energy roadmap targets outlined in the Nauru Energy Roadmap 2018-2020.

Speaking at the official opening of the SMARTEN Inception Workshop, the Director for Energy Division, Midhun Ajaykumar stated, “I’d like to open by highlighting the importance of Energy Security in a Small island nation like Nauru, especially in this time of a global pandemic, as it is affecting the fuel and food supply chain of all the small islands in a drastic way. There is definitely an urgent need for us to accelerate the energy transformation to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

Stakeholders present at the Inception Workshop held in Yaren District, Nauru included the Nauru Utilities Corporation, the Department of Commerce Industry and Environment, the Department of Climate Change and National Resilience, Transport, Education, Public Health, a community representative and a representative from the Private sector.

Discussions were on the project results framework, management arrangements, co-financing sources, and the multi-year work plan that would deliver the expected outcomes for the next four years.

The Inception Workshop provided an avenue to discuss and carry out necessary adjustments to the initial workplan and budget given the gap between funding approval and project start-up.

In her keynote address, the UNDP Resilience and Sustainable Development Team Leader, Winifereti Nainoca said, “UNDP is pleased to continue its support to energy activities to improve livelihoods and achieve sustainable development objectives at the local, national and global levels.”

She added, “As you may be aware, our work is guided by the UNDP Strategic Plan 2018-2021 and is focused on strengthening capacities for energy transformation.”

Some major activities that will be undertaken through SMARTEN include formulating new policies and instruments to regulate the application of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies and measures in the energy and energy end-user sectors; financial and fiscal incentives to favour and stimulate the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies; training programs for local technical experts on the design, engineering and installation of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies.

With fossil fuel prices rising annually, Nauru government aims to the Nauru government aims to reduce its reliance by at least 50% choosing renewable energy.

SMARTEN is a climate change mitigation project funded by the Global Environment Facility and implemented by the UN Development Programme.

The Project Management Unit is located in Nauru’s Energy Division of the Department of Climate Change and National Resilience.

Photo Twitter/MFATNZ Caption: Solar power plant in Nauru